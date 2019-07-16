<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a female student of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State at Upper-Iweka area of Onitsha, Anambra state.

The suspects, Sunday Igwe and Ede Chigbo were said to have attacked and robbed the victim, Ubasineke Chinonye, in the commercial city few minutes she alighted from the vehicle.

The Nation learnt the victim who sustained severe injuries, was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Confirming the arrest, the Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed said the case was being investigated.

He said, “Puff Adder operatives deployed to Upper-Iweka in conjunction with Patrol team attached to Okpoko Division arrested one Sunday Igwe aged 28years of Obibiezina in Owerri, Imo State and one Ede Chigbo aged 35 years of Ozara in Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State.

“Suspects attacked, stabbed and robbed one Ubasineke Chinonye ‘f’ student of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State at Upper-Iweka in Onitsha.”

He listed exhibits recovered from the suspects to include a lady’s hand bag, Techno k7 and knife used in stabbing the victim.

The spokesperson also said four persons were apprehended by the police while attempting to rob guests in a hotel in Awka.

He listed the names of the suspects to include John Eke (35) Izuchukwu Enwelum (32) Muodilum Anthony (40) and Umadi Emmanuel Obinna (36).

He said, “There was a distress call that armed robbers in a Shuttle Bus have stormed the premises of Down Town Hotel Mbaukwu and were about to rob lodgers there in.

“Following the call, Police patrol teams attached to “Operation Puff Adder” in conjunction with operatives attached to Central Police Station, Awka rushed to the scene and arrested the suspects.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include a fabricated revolver pistol, live ammunition, Weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa.

“Other items are unmarked shuttle bus used by the suspects, cash sum of N60,000.00, 4 handsets, ATM Card, charms and other incriminating items.”

Mohammed added that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation was concluded.