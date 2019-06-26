<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly defiling a 23-year-old woman, Nwanneka Nwaizu, suspected to be mentally-challenged in Ezi Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Okwuchukwu Anyanwu and Emeka Odoh, police spokesman Haruna Mohammed said, would be charged to court after investigations.

He said: “At about 3pm , Police detectives attached to Oyi Division arrested Anyanwu, 36 and Odoh, 25. The suspects had on Sunday around 11am took advantage of Nwaizu, a mentally-challenged woman and had unlawful carnal knowledge with her. The victim was taken to General Hospital, Onitsha for medical examination.”