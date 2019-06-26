Two persons have been arrested for allegedly defiling a 23-year-old woman, Nwanneka Nwaizu, suspected to be mentally-challenged in Ezi Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.
Okwuchukwu Anyanwu and Emeka Odoh, police spokesman Haruna Mohammed said, would be charged to court after investigations.
He said: “At about 3pm , Police detectives attached to Oyi Division arrested Anyanwu, 36 and Odoh, 25. The suspects had on Sunday around 11am took advantage of Nwaizu, a mentally-challenged woman and had unlawful carnal knowledge with her. The victim was taken to General Hospital, Onitsha for medical examination.”
