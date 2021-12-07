NAAT warns Nigerian government against subsidy removal

Members of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have cautioned the Federal Government against the planned total removal of subsidy from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from next year.

NAAT disclosed this in a communiqué signed by its President, Ibeji Nwokoma, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, after the 48th regular meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union.

The group said subsidy removal at this point in time would further dwindle the nation’s economy, and put the ordinary man in a precarious situation.

On non-payment of Earned Allowances arrears, the union urged the Federal Government to use the 2009 FG/Universities based unions agreement strictly in sharing of the Earned Allowance (EA) arrears and also called for the implementation of the allowances as contained in the agreement.

NAAT enjoined the Federal Government and its relevant agencies responsible for the payment of the minimum wage arrears to expedite action and pay in order to avert another industrial disharmony.