The founder and presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has defended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in allegation made against, insisting the VP was not corrupt.

While receiving the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), led by Comrade Jadesola Ajibola in Ibadan on Saturday, the cleric noted that when the news went viral, some Christian elders visited Osinbajo to know the veracity of the story.

According to him, the VP did not only deny involving himself in any sleaze, but used the opportunity to inform them that a cabal wase behind the allegation and accusation.

The renowned cleric noted that Nigerians must learn to reward committed, loyal and patriotic citizens in a positive way and at the same time expose people who are corrupt.

He recalled how the Vice President, in a meeting in Ibadan with church leaders across Nigeria, sought for support for President Muhammadu Buhari, who many people thought was a Muslim fundamentalist and capable of Islamising the country.

“The VP is always reaching out to Christians leaders on the need to support Buhari. Osinbajo is too loyal to a fault. So, those plotting his downfall through orchestrated campaigns should fear God. This man is not corrupt. He has been a friend for many years,” he maintained.

On the successes recorded by NAWOJ, the clergyman commended the association for its giant steps in providing zebra crossings for schools and University Teaching Hospital (UCH),, Ibadan.

Bishop Oke promised that his church would support NAWOJ to provide 10 additional zebra crossings for more schools in Ibadan, while calling on Nigerians to support the project, which he said, would help to reduce cases of road accidents which mostly affect the children.