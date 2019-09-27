<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Supo Ayokunle, has declared Vice President Yemi Osinbajo innocent of the alleged N90 billion allegation against him.

He spoke on Friday during a visit to the Vice President in Abuja.

Ayokunle, who spoke with reporters at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, where he is meeting with top members of CAN said, Osinbajo is innocent.

While backing Osinbajo, the CAN boss vowed to mobilise Christians against any act to destroy the works of the Vice President.