



The Niger Delta Youth Council has said its attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, that the Central Bank of Nigeria printed N60billion to augment funds from the Federation Account Allocation Committee shared to states in March.

Bassey Henshaw who signed the statement on behalf of the group, noted that despite all relevant government agencies have denied the allegation, the governor has not seen any reason to withdraw the statement and apologise to Nigerians.





As youths in the Niger Delta who have been monitoring developments in the South South region, Henshaw said the are aware of Governor Obaseki’s abysmal performance in office.

“We therefore know for a fact that the governor deliberately concocted the allegation to stir controversy and then divert attention from his mismanagement of his state’s resources.

“We challenge the governor to account for the huge fund the state had benefitted from the FAAC since he became the governor of the state.

“Failure to do this, we advise Governor Obaseki to restrain from further causing unnecessary tension in the polity.