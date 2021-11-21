The 13th President of the Senate of Nigeria, Bukola Saraki, has celebrated the Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, for accomplishing what other people describe as “impossible”.

The former Kwara State governor stated this in a statement to celebrate the singer as he turns 29 today.

He wrote, “This past week on Instagram, we all watched Davido ‘playfully’ raise N200 million from his friends, business associates, and other well-wishers — then donate N250 million to orphans across the country,” Saraki noted on Sunday.

“Since he was a young boy, David has always had a persuasive charm, a great deal of talent and energy, and the ability to accomplish what others describe as “impossible” — through his sheer grit and hard work.

“As he celebrates his birthday today, I congratulate him for becoming a fine young man who continues to positively impact lives through his music and philanthropy. May Almighty God continue to reward your efforts.”

Recall that the singer received the sun of 200 million naira from his friends as a birthday gift after posting his account details on social media.

However, Davido surprised his fans and friends by giving out the raised amount to orphanage home around Nigeria, adding the sum of 50 million extra.