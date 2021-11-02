Controversy over the alleged N20 billion salary account belonging to Kogi Government was resurrected in the State House of Assembly on Tuesday as lawmakers invited top government officials for clarification on the subject

Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Idris Asiru led other officers of the Governor Yahaya Bello administration to the House of Assembly.

Other officials in the Assembly included the State Accountant General, Alhaji Jubril Momoh, State Auditor General; Alhaji Yakubu Okala and other relevant staff from the Ministry of Finance and Office of the Accountant General.

The General Manager of Sterling Bank was however unable to honour the invitation with valid reason.

The officials shed light on the issue that saw the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, compelling Sterling Bank to return N20 billion n an account said to be owned by the Kogi State government to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

However, while testifying at the Assembly, the Finance Commissioner said the government does not have a fixed deposit account in Sterling Bank as alleged by the anti-graft agency.

Speaking before the lawmakers, Asiwaju said, “No fixed account was ever being opened nor authorised by anyone, neither was there any N20 billion kept anywhere. The facility in that sum collected from the bank via the approval of CBN 2019 has since been used for the purpose intended- Salary payment and other overheads”.

He claimed that “as a state, we are known for transparency, accountability and efficiency in funds management as it has become a culture under Governor Yahaya Bello that can not be rubbished in the mud easily. As a Government, Gov. Bello remains upright and our books are there to be checked.

”Kogi state is in the good books of the World Bank and other international partners for openness, transparency and accountability, therefore, no amount of misinformation and mischievous assault can fault the records”.

The Finance Commissioner presented a comprehensive breakdown/report to the House about how the N20 billion facility was spent. adding that the said report was submitted to the House for perusal.

The Assembly members noted that the Bank Manager who was absent was key to understanding the facts behind the scandal and resolved to renew their invitation to him.