A Special Offences Court in Ikeja has fixed June 1 for the adoption of final written addresses in the trial of Clement Illoh, ex-Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity for an alleged N14 million fraud.

Mr Illoh is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly stealing N14 million from the defunct Federal Government’s Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P).

At the resumption of proceedings on Wednesday, the judge, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, granted the prayers of the EFCC counsel, Nnaemeka Omeha, seeking an adjournment to enable the prosecution to regularise its application.

The judge, thereafter, acceded to his request for an extension of time and consequently adjourned the case.

The defendant was arraigned on October 16, 2017 by the anti-graft agency on a three-count charge bordering on stealing by conversion of property to the tune of N14 million.

It was allegedly sourced from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges with four prosecution witnesses testifying during the trial.

Mr Illoh was responsible for supervising numerous programmes including SURE-P and allegedly awarded fictitious contracts

to himself via his company and friends.

The offences contravened Sections 279 (1), (b) and 285 (6) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.