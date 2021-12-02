‘N11.5 billion fraud’: Appeal court discharges ex-Governor Alao-Akala

The court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan on Thursday discharged former Governor of Oyo state Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala of charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ten years after he was dragged to court for an N11.5 billion fraud, the court of appeal sitting in Ibadan said the trial court was wrong to have asked the defendant/ appellant to enter an appeal.

The former Governor has been facing 11-count charges on an alleged 11.5bn fraud allegation since 2011.

Justice Muniru Owolabi of the Oyo state high court at the trial court had ordered the defendant to enter defence on counts 1, 2 and 5 of the charges after striking out the 8 out of the 11 count charge.

In a unanimous judgement by the three judges of the appeal court, they contended that the trial court erred to have ordered the Appellant enter defend on an offence not known to the law as prosecution/defence failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendant/appellant.

It could be recalled that the Ogbomoso-born politician, who was governor between 2007 and 2011, had been dragged to court shortly after leaving office over the alleged fraud.