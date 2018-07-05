The Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (CR-SUBEB) has commended operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for their prompt intervention in the attempt to defraud the board of N100 million.

Dr Stephen Odey, Chairman of the board, gave the commendation on Thursday in Calabar while speaking with newsmen on the alleged attempt by suspected fraudsters to divert N100million Universal Basic Education (UBE) Matching Grant meant for the state.

According to him, the suspects forged the signature of the SUBEB chairman and the secretary on a bank transfer form in an attempt to transfer the money to a different account before the bank alerted the EFCC amid suspicion.

“This is a nefarious act perpetrated against the board and the State Government.

“Fraudulent activities such as this are calculated attempts to cause problems for the board.

“See the length people can go to commit crime; those people whom I do not know from anywhere, forged my signature and that of the board’s Secretary.

“If this was not uncovered by the EFCC, tomorrow people will carry stories that the money was withdrawn by the executive chairman.

“I really commend the EFCC for their timely intervention and for swooping in to forestall the fraudulent attempt on the account, thereby vindicating the board,” he said.

Odey said that on several occasions, EFCC had placed a lien on the board’s matching grant account as a result of frivolous petitions.

The chairman said that one of the suspects had on interrogation admitted that he had never met or seen the SUBEB chairman nor the board’s Secretary.

“To the best of my knowledge and being honest, I have never seen or known any of them in any way, and they both don’t know me in anyway either,” he said.

Odey promised to remain transparent in all his dealings as the SUBEB chairman and warned the general public to stay away from fraudulent activities.

The executive chairman in April apprehended a fraudster in the State with four forged award letters for execution of projects amounting to N135 million.