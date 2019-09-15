<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Hundreds of Muslim faithful, followers of the Tijjaniyyah Sect on Saturday gathered at Jema’a Central Mosque in Kafanchan, Kaduna State to observe the Annual Zikr and prayers in commemoration of Islamic New Year, 1441 AH.

Newsmen report that the Muslims, under the auspices of Ansaru Faidhatu Tijjaniyya with dignitaries from within and outside Jema’a Emirate gathered at the Da’ira to recite Zikrs.

They were led by top members of the sect who preached and offered prayers for peaceful coexistence and unity in the country.

Sheikh Muhammad Kabir Qassim, the Deputy Chief Imam of Jema’a Central Mosque, urged Muslims to hold fast to the teachings of their religion and pray for peace, for the benefit of humanity.

Also, Alhaji Husain Muhammad-Tahir, the Chairman, Ansaru Faidhatu Tijjaniyya, Kafanchan, called on parents to inculcate religious teachings and good behavior among their wards.

He thanked Almighty God for sparing their lives to witness this year’s event.

The Ulama prayed for first chairman and founder of the organization, Suleiman Tijjani-Tahir, who was kidnapped and killed recently.