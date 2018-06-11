Ogun State chapter of the National Council of Muslim Youths Organisation (NACOMYO) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the honour done to Moshood Abiola, the late business mogul, philanthropist and presumed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, with the national award of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

The commendation was contained in a release signed by AbdRahaman Oluoyeneye, the organisation’s secretary in Ogun State, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The release read in part: “The genuine will and courage of Mr. President to confer GCFR, the second highest national honour on the late Abiola, has rekindled hope of better Nigeria in the minds of all the citizens.”

According to Oluoyeneye, “though, very long overdue, that the immediate beneficiary of the supreme sacrifice paid by the 20th Century African greatest philanthropist of international repute, the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, failed to accord June 12 its rightful place in the political history of Nigeria has been a fatal robbery to democracy.

“It is incontrovertible a fact that Abiola till death remained not only a generalissimo but a humanitarian, philanthropist whose enormous wealth touched almost every facet of the Nigerian society, his contributions to education, economy and politics shall ever remain elephantine hence inexpungible.”

The organisation, therefore, called on all political players in the country to imbibe the philosophy of Abiola in delivering dividends of democracy to all Nigerians whom they represent, adding that the leadership by example of President Buhari should be emulated by all.

“June 12 is truly Nigeria’s Democracy Day, hence all necessary steps must be taken by the various institutions concerned to revalidate that historical date in good memories of all the precious souls lost during the struggle.”