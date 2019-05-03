<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Muslim groups on Friday commended the Federal Government for efforts to secure the release of Miss Zainab Aliyu and Mr Ibrahim Abubakar detained by Saudi Arabian authorities.

Aliyu and Ibrahim Abubakar were arrested in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 25, 2018, after illicit drugs were found in their luggage.

The release of Abubakar on Wednesday was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Abubakar was released to the Acting Consul-General of Nigeria in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Garba Satomi Grema.

Aliyu was released on Tuesday.

The Muslim groups said that Nigerians were glad at the intervention of the Federal Government.

Nasrul lahi l fatih Society (NASFAT) hailed the government and the Nigerian Consulate in Saudi Arabia for efforts to secure the release.

Mr Banji Busari, the Publicity Secretary of NASFAT, said that proper investigation should be conducted to unravel the modus operandi of the syndicate which allegedly planted the banned substances in the luggages.

“The uncovering of the most heinous crime by the authorities of the NDLEA is a significant achievement which could not have come at a better time than now.

“Apart from revealing the deadly can of worms in some of our various airports, it has helped to save the innocent lives of the hapless young lady and that of Ibrahim.

“So far, statistics reveal that eight Nigerians have been executed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in recent time. Another 21 are awaiting the hangman’s noose if found guilty of several offences related to drug trafficking,” he said.

The official said that NASFAT would want state and the federal governments to overhaul the security and administrative procedures in airports in order to forestall a similar occurrence.

“After the due process has been taken, let justice be done and shown to all Nigerians.

“With this, our internal and international image will be preserved, and there will no longer be cases of miscarriage of justice against innocent Nigerians,’’ he said.

The Director of the Muslims Right Concern, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, also praised the Federal Government for promptly intervening in the case.

“We call on the government to spread its dragnet to all airports within the country in the realisation that drug-planting cartels are likely to exist in other airports.

“Those caught should be dealt with decisively to serve as a deterrent to others. In addition, the Zainab Aliyu treatment should not be limited to Saudi Arabia.

“It should be extended to Europe and Asia where many Nigerians are languishing in jail or awaiting execution.

Akintola urged the Federal Government to also ensure the installation of closed-circuit television cameras in all airports to monitor activities of criminals.