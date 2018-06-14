The Bodija Muslim Youth Forum has since the beginning of Ramadan fast provided free meals (Iftar) to over 15,000 people as part of its 2018/1439 A.H Ramadan programmes in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The Chairman of the Forum, which is the youth wing of Bodija Estates and Environs Muslim Community, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said this in Ibadan during one of the Iftar programmes.

Balogun said over 500 Islamic faithful and non-Muslims resident in Bodija and its environs of Ibadan benefited daily from the free meal since the commencement of Ramadan fasting on May 17.

He said by the end of 29th or 30th Ramadan fast, more than 15,000 people would have benefitted from the free meal of the Forum.

Balogun said the Forum decided to provide free meal to the people in Ibadan when it discovered that many people were unable to provide meal for their family during the fasting period.

He said it was also to cushion the effects of economic hardship on some families who were finding it difficult to fast and feed their families.

He said Islamic religion in its nature implored those who were rich to assist the needy during the month of Ramadan and beyond because of its spiritual benefits.

Balogun stressed that it was more rewarding to assist the needy during the month of Ramadan in line with Islamic dictates.

“This iftar programme is organised for Muslims within Bodija Estates and its environs though people of other faith also break fast with us here daily,” he said.

On funding of the programme, Balogun said some kind-hearted Muslims as well as corporate bodies have been contributing to its success both in kind and cash.

The chairman, however, appealed to other well-meaning Muslims to emulate them and contribute to the programme so that it could be sustained.

He said over 2,400 children of below ages eight were being given gifts during every Sunday school when their parents were busy with weekly Ramadan lectures of the parent body, Bodija Estates and Environs Muslim Community.

Balogun said the Forum equally organises daily Tafsir (Translation and commentary on Quran) at the community Islamic Centre to nurture the soul of the worshippers.