Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has described as unacceptable, irritating, preposterous and ludicrous for anybody of group of people to call for military coup d’etat in the country.

The Nigerian military recently dissociated itself from a document calling for dissolution of the current administration. According to the report, the document is currently being circulated within the country, the document also advocated for the setting up of an interim government.

Reacting in a press statement, to the development, MURIC, through its founder and Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, described the document as illegal and provocative.

The group explained, “This is unacceptable. It is irritating, preposterous and ludicrous. How can any sane individual or group be calling for a military coup d’etat in 21 century Nigeria? It is anachronistic. We have no doubt that it is the handiwork of unpatriotic and unscrupulous elements.

“They will fail. They will fail because the Nigerian people are solidly behind President Muhammadu Buhari. The people have spoken.

“They spoke loudly with their votes when they elected the incumbent again for the second term. It is desperation that is pushing some people to come up with this crazy idea.

“We have no iota of doubt that this document came from the corruption camp. They are bitter. They are frustrated.

“They want it to be business as usual but they have seen that Buhari means business. Now they want to get by the bends what they failed to get by the straight. For them it has always been by hook or by crook.

“President Buhari has inspired Nigerians and the latter have taken the cue. Nigerians have seen transparency, probity and accountability under Buhari. Modern trains are all over the place.

“Our roads are taking shape again. Public office holders no longer act with impunity. There is no financial recklessness in governance. There is no going back to corruption. It is dead. The corpse of corruption is in the mortuary. What remains is its burial and that will come very soon.”

MURIC commended the military for speaking out against the move, saying, “We charge the Nigerian people to reject hypocrites and parasites who are aiming to dismantle our nascent democracy.

“It is an invitation to anarchy. We warn that any attempt at a coup will be resisted by the Nigerian people.

“We refuse to be led into economic slavery once again. We will rather live as free men and women in our graves than live as paupers and slaves in our own land,” the group explained.