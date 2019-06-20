<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A hip-hop artiste, Anthony Ugodu, a.k.a “Tony Fresh’’ has advised his colleagues to invest on things that would benefit them in future, by doing away with fake lifestyle.

The artiste, who gave the advice in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Lagos, noted that some musicians live in mansions, cruise in expensive cars and travel abroad, only to start begging for survival in the long run.

“Artistes have to live a normal life instead of lavishing their money on irrelevant things that are not beneficial, and showing off on social media what they have or did not have’’.

He advised his colleagues against wasteful living, to enable them to stay relevant.

“It is a pity that some artistes who hit it big in the past are now living in poverty, due to poor management of financial resources.”

The musician, however, advised budding musicians, to devise genuine means of income, to sustain themselves.

According to him, extravagant living among musicians and some celebrities in the movie industry is giving some enthusiasts of the sector reasons to worry.

“We have seen some known names and faces in the entertainment industry beg for funds when they are sick, after a successful career; it is a sad development.

“Again, a lot of incentives are provided by a label when contracts are signed like houses, cars and some cash, for a particular period, as agreed in the contract.

“Many have attained celebrity status in the industry; they become brand ambassadors of different products and organisations. But when the money starts coming in, the exotic lifestyle creeps in,’’ the musician said.

Tony Fresh attributed the depression and sickness among former big artistes in the country to extravagant living.

“The depression among celebrities in the entertainment industry is a long term effect of living a fake life. It is the repercussion of deceptive life,’’ he alleged.