



Contrary to the rumour making rounds on social media over the death of the music legend, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, the musician-turned cleric has debunked the rumour, saying he is alive and that the public should disregard the rumour.

Speaking to national daily, the music icon said that he is alive; hale and hearty, adding that, “the public and my fans at large should disregard the news.





“I dey kanpe and there is nothing wrong with me. I am surprised with the rumour too and I don’t know where it came from. I have been receiving several calls and I want to tell people not to express worry about the rumour because I am fine and active,” Evangelist Ebenezer Obey added.