Legendary Juju musician and evangelist, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, has admonished musicians not to see themselves as competitors, but rather as one united people, using their talents to make people happy.

Contrary to the rumour making rounds on social media over the death of the music legend, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, the musician-turned cleric has debunked the rumour, saying he is alive and that the public should disregard the rumour.

Speaking to national daily, the music icon said that he is alive; hale and hearty, adding that, “the public and my fans at large should disregard the news.


“I dey kanpe and there is nothing wrong with me. I am surprised with the rumour too and I don’t know where it came from. I have been receiving several calls and I want to tell people not to express worry about the rumour because I am fine and active,” Evangelist Ebenezer Obey added.

