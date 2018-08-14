Prof. Ishaq Akintola of the Lagos State University (LASU) has urged Muslims in the country to spend within their income rather than borrowing money to celebrate the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir.

The lecturer gave the advice on Tuesday in a statement in Lagos.

The lecturer, who is also the Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) said “Just like Hajj, the sacrifice of ram is only for those who have the wherewithal, it is not mandatory. “

“What pride is there if we borrow money to slaughter ram but whistle for our dinner for weeks after the festival.

“It is our piety that Allah needs, neither the meat nor the blood of the rams which we sacrifice reaches Allah, according to Qur’an 22:37.”

The don urged Nigerian pilgrims currently in Saudi Arabia to get the Hajj message right, saying that exercise should not be commercialised.

According to him, Hajj is a spiritual journey to ensure closeness to Allah and not to buy golden teeth or shopping.

He said that while purchases were allowed in the Holy land, it should be done after the Hajj and moderately too.

“It is not your business to buy up all goods and merchandise inside in Saudi shop just because you want to share out gifts on your return from Hajj.

“You must let friends and neighbours know the difference between going for Hajj and going for shopping. “

He admonished Muslims to realise that combining religion with commercial activity was not only ridiculous but also self-defeating.

Akintola also advised Nigerians to desist from pressurising those who performed Hajj for gifts, adding that the important thing should be to solicit for their prayers.

The lecturer said that some Muslims who went for Hajj often borrow money or overspend or steal just to buy gifts to satisfy colleagues at work, friends and neighbours.

August 20 is Arafat Day and August 21 is Eid-el-Kabir, according to the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).