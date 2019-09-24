<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Muslim Rights Concern, an NGO in Abuja, has condoled with the family of its, Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, over the death of his son, Mujahid Akintola.

The Chairman, Abuja branch MURIC, Mr Salahudden Ustaz Yunus, offered the condolences in a statement he made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

He noted that the deceased, until his death, was a 200 level student of engineering department at the University of Lagos.

Yunus prayed Almighty God to grant the soul of the deceased paradise and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“O God, forgive him and have mercy on him, keep him safe and sound, honour the place where he settles and make his entrance wide.

“Wash him with water and snow and cleanse him of sin as a white garment is cleansed of dirt.

“Dear Lord, make the uneasy, easy for the queen of Prof. Ishaq Akintola household, to bear this trial and grant her succour.

“May Almighty God grant the family in particular and the Muslim Ummah in general, the fortitude to bear the departure of Mujahid.”