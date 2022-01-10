MURIC speaks on Zamfara killings

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Monday condemned the killings by suspected terrorists in Zamfara, while sending a condolence message to Gov. Bello Mutawalle.

The group’s Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, who condemned the killings in a statement issued in Lagos, described it as barbaric.

“About 58 people were reported killed in an attack by terrorists in Zamfara State on Jan. 4.

“About 300 terrorists on motorcycles stormed eight villages in Anka Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday and another 10 villages in Bukkuyum district on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We strongly condemn these killings. They are callous, cowardly, disheartening, horrific and barbaric.

“We call on security agencies to leave no stone unturned in apprehending the perpetrators,” he said.

He said that the killings were believed to be reprisal attacks carried out in revenge for terrorists killed during air raids by the Nigerian military fighter jets last week.

“Terrorists must have no place to hide. They must be hounded from pillar to post until they all surrender or are totally eliminated.

“Nigeria will not be defeated by sadistic renegades, rebellious subjects and enemies of peace,” he said.

The group also commiserated with Gov. Mutawalle over the horrific killings.

“We also condole with the state executive, the traditional rulers and the good people of the state.

“Our hearts bleed for the bereaved families. May Allah have mercy on the direct victims and give their families the fortitude to bear the losses,” he prayed.