The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has saluted President Muhammadu Buhari over his anti-corruption war, as the world mark 2019 Anti-Corruption Day.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

“We salute President Buhari. He has emerged as the undisputable hero of the war against corruption and the indubitable champion of transparency campaign in Africa.

“We continued to wobble and tumble until the emergence of this president who dedicated his life to prudence, austerity and high-level discipline.

“In the same vein, we pay tribute to his foot soldier, Ibrahim Magu, and his gallant men in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

”Equally worthy of accolades is Nuhu Ribadu, the pioneer head of the commission who put the team’s feet firmly on the path of dedication to the war against financial crimes,” he said.

Akintola said that the elimination of ghost workers had saved Nigeria more than N200 billion while the Treasury Single Account (TSA) swelled FG’s account to a whopping N10 trillion as of July 2019.

“Expectedly, the TSA policy led to the closure of more than 20,000 illegal accounts.

“We also laud the courage of a few judges who have stood up to be counted in the anti-graft war.

“We solicit for more support from the judiciary in general. We also urge the civil service to give all necessary support to the war against corruption.

“In particular, we call on the National Assembly (NASS) to waste no time in enacting a bill on special courts to try corrupt public officers,” he said.