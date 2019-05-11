<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Munzali Jibril, has said many private universities in the country neglect staff development and welfare.

Professor Jibril was speaking at the Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, as part of activities to mark the 20th anniversary of the institution.

According to him, the resilience of the proprietor of the university, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, paved way for private universities in the country.

He, however, advised private universities to reduce their tuition fees, saying successful private universities of the future would not be for profit.

Chief Igbinedion said his vision for establishing a university was to bequeath to future generations higher education of international standard where the academic calendar is run without interruption.