



Multiple explosions were heard in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital in Northeast Nigeria on Saturday morning.

The explosions occurred around Molai, Dambo’a road, Bulumkutu and Njimtilo road axis.

It was gathered that gunfire and explosions were also heard from other parts of Maiduguri metropolis.

Nigerians are going to the polls today to elect a new president and their representatives at the National Assembly.