Multiple accidents have claimed the lives of no fewer than nine people at Duma village in the Edati local government area, along the ever-busy Mokwa-Bida road in Niger state.

The accident involving two articulated vehicles, a commercial Sharon Bus and a saloon car, occurred on Monday morning at about 10 am.

Although it was gathered that the drivers of the articulated vehicles escaped unhurt while one of the motor boys of one of the trucks was seriously injured and was rushed to the Kutigi General Hospital for treatment.

All the four vehicles involved in the accident and their passengers were completely burnt, and beyond recognition.

Eyewitnesses at the scene of the accident who gave an account of how the accident happened, told our correspondent on the phone that the disaster was caused by one of the small vehicles which wrongly overtook one of the articulated vehicles resulting in a head-on collision.

According to him, in an attempt to avoid the head-on collision with each other, one of the articulated vehicles overturned on the small car causing an inferno immediately which gutted the four smaller vehicles.

Men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Police and the fire service were invited from Kutigi to battle the fire unsuccessfully.

The fire fighting truck after exhausting the water in its tank was said to have sped to Takuma town to refill its tank leaving sympathizers and other members of the security organizations helpless.

When contacted by the Sector Commanding of the Federal Road Safety Corp Mr Mohammed Ahmed said the report was yet to reach his office.

Exactly a week ago a similar accident occurred in the same area which involved a Dangote truck and a tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit PMS. Two people were confirmed burnt to death in that incident by the FRSC but villagers said the figure was more than that.