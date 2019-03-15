



The Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Nd’jemena, the Chad Republic has said troops on Operation Yancin Tafki killed 33 Boko Haram fighters in Arege, Borno state.

A statement from the spokesperson of MNJTF Colonel Timothy Atigha said troops from Sector 4 attacked Boko Haram assets in Arege, killing scores of terrorists in the process.

He said the operation was aimed to dismantle Boko Haram terror networks in the Lake Chad Area.

He said Air and Ground Components of the Task Force have intensified air interdictions and mop up activities in the area of operation.

Atigha also said, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance platforms, as well as ground attack aircraft from a coalition of Cameroonian, Niger and Nigerian Air Forces, intercepted and destroyed Boko Haram terrorists.

He explained that they were intercepted in Tunbum Rego, a prominent island in Lake Chad, believed to harbour high valued Boko Haram targets.

He said equipment recovered from Boko Haram in the last two day include: two-gun trucks, one armoured personnel carrier destroyed, two motorcycles destroyed, one 120MM mortar tube recovered.

Other items are: 12 AK 47 riffles recovered, two 60MM mortar bombs recovered, 3,736 rounds of assorted ammunition recovered, one binocular recovered and two hand grenades recovered.