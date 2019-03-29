<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Multichoice Talent Factory (MTF) portal, the digital hub conceived as the premier destination for connecting Africa’s creative industries, has been unveiled in Lagos.

The portal -www.multichoicetalentfactory .com – is the third touch point of the Multichoice Talent Factory, the company’s shared-value initiative. Its launch followed that of the MTF Academy, a 12-month training programme aimed at equipping the next generation of young filmmakers, and the MTF Masterclasses, launched in January, to equip industry professionals.

The interactive online portal is aimed at profiling and connecting Africa’s creatives as well as bringing pan-African talents and opportunities together in one place.

According to Multichoice, the digital portal will allow filmmakers across the continent to network, find talent and showcase their works. Access to the portal is through registration on www.multichoicetalentfactory .com, which will serve as an authoritative source of industry news, supported by Multichoice’s position as Africa’s leading storyteller.

Users of the portal, including up and coming creative talents, can also connect and collaborate. The portal forms part of the investment Multichoice is making to improve quality and support the production of local content and storytelling across the continent. It will serve both seasoned professionals and aspiring talent in Africa’s film and TV industry.

Femi Odugbemi, MTF Academy West Africa Director, believes that the networking portal would be another important tool that will play a key role in strengthening the credibility of Nigeria’s creative film and television industry.

“For a long time, professionals within our industry have gone to great lengths to prove that what we do is credible enough to be treated as an important economic player in our economy. The MTF portal will prove that not only is our industry just as structured, but most importantly, that it can compete on a global scale,” he said.

Users wishing to connect with other creatives across Africa are directed to register and create a profile to have an exclusive avenue to showcase their talents, connect and network with other industry individuals, scout for skills and stay informed about the latest opportunities in the continent’s creative industries.