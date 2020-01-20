<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Active and disconnected customers on the DStv Access, Family, Yanga, Confam, Compact, and Compact Plus packages, who pay for their current packages, will be bumped up to a higher package for 30 days of access to a wider viewing experience.

The offer began January 15.

Step Up also allows existing GOtv customers to see varied programming available across higher packages, at the price of a lower package, making great content more accessible to a wider group of customers.





MultiChoice’s Chief Customer Officer (Nigeria) Martin Mabutho said: “At MultiChoice, we put our customers at the heart of everything we do. This offer is just one of the ways to show our loyal customers that we value them. We understand the economic pressures that the beginning of the year can bring, and for this reason, we have decided to meet our customers halfway to give them access to additional quality entertainment.

“Active customers on DStv Access, Yanga, Family, Confam, Compact and Compact Plus – packages and GOtv jolli, plus, jinja, value and lite can take advantage of this offer to experience entertainment available on higher packages by paying their subscription on time.

“Customers who are currently disconnected can simply reconnect during the offer period to benefit.”