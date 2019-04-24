<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Niger Delta-based environmentalist, Mr Mulade Sheriff, has said that bad leadership is responsible for the slow national growth and development, especially in the Niger Delta.

He lamented that Niger Delta, besides infrastructural deficits, is bedeviled with high rate of poverty, following utter disregard for the region’s economic dynamics.

Comrade Mulade drew Federal Government’s attention to economic, environmental, communal and leadership crises rocking the region at an interactive session in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

He urged government to consider the setting up of a sustainable and comprehensive social welfare programme that will change the attitude of a few people who usually take advantage of the crises in the region to enrich themselves and build empires across the region in the name of fighting for the region’s development.

Mulade insisted that the Niger Delta people were no longer interested in arms struggle to agitate for the development of the region, saying that “we can no longer put up with individuals masquerading as those agitating for the development of the region.”

The environmentalist called for an end to developmental setbacks that political, traditional and religious leaders in the region are feasting on.

He said: “they are the major problems of development in the region, sowing the seeds of selfishness, ethnicity and hatred among the people, in addition to the region’s development resources being embezzled by political and other leaders.”