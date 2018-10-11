



President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja vowed the federal government will contend with anyone who is against the peace and unity of Nigeria.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, he said this while receiving a delegation led by Abdulfatah Emetumah, the Offor of Umuofor Kingdom, Oguta LGA, Imo State.

”Anybody that tries to joke with the unity of this country has a problem as long as we are alive,” the statement quoted Buhari as saying.

He said his main objective of serving as an elected public office holder is to make the country better.

”Our single objective is how to make Nigeria better and we will never get tired,” he said.

President Buhari thanked the delegation for identifying with the progress made so far by this administration. He assured the members that their well-thought out recommendations on engendering unity in the country would be considered.

In his remarks, Emetumah commended the president for demonstrating his love for Nigerians and Nigeria through purposeful leadership in the last three years.

”Your Excellency, from birth you have a mission for Nigeria and you have demonstrated this in your career as a soldier, minister, head of state, in PTF and now president.

”You have fought for the unity of this nation and its enemies, we know very well that you won’t tolerate anything that would affect its unity and our collective existence,” he said.

According to the royal father and cleric, it is noteworthy that under the present administration, ‘‘dissemblers like Boko Haram and other anarchists have tasted the bitter pills.

”In agriculture, today locally produced rice has outnumbered the imported, while critical infrastructure especially Federal roads across the nation have improved and are still improving”.