President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday sympathised with the government and people of Indonesia over the latest Tsunami and earthquake that hit Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi Island.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President said the natural disaster, which claimed nearly 400 lives, was devastating beyond description.

“No matter how distant we are away from others around the world, we remain connected to them by our bond of common humanity, and such bond creates automatic empathy and sympathy for the pains and tribulations of others,” the President said.

Buhari told the Indonesian government that “my administration and the entire people of Nigeria are with you at this difficult and tough moment when you struggle hard to minimise the impact of this tragedy and in your efforts to provide temporary relief and comfort to the affected victims.”

The President prayed to God to protect the people against future tragedies and give the victims the comfort to overcome the impact of what he described as “this unsettling and horrifying natural disaster against which humanity is powerless to prevent.”