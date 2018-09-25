President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, on his 60th birthday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, said Buhari extolled the monarch’s large heartedness in prioritising human development as well as commended the monarch on the setting up of a school which caters mostly for children of the poor and underprivileged.

“The president salutes the Orangun of Oke-Ila’s courage, wisdom and wealth of experience which he has brought to his people and the high standard of consistently leading by example in teaching, counselling and mobilising every one in his community for civic responsibilities.”

“Buhari joins sons and daughters of Oke-Ila, family, friends and colleagues of the royal father in celebrating the landmark age, which has been lined with notable achievements of contributions to improve the lives of people within, and outside, his domain.

“He prayed that the Almighty God will grant Orangun of Oke-Ila longer life, good health and more wisdom to continue serving his people and the nation.”