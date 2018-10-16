



President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111, Iku Baba Yeye, on his 80th birthday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said President Buhari noted that the monarch’s 48 years on the throne of his fathers have been most remarkable for the entire dynasty, illustrated by his contributions to the educational, social and cultural development of the people, both those at home and abroad.

The President extolled the Alaafin of Oyo’s courage in upholding the values of integrity, hard work and search for knowledge, which has been the hallmark of the great Oyo Empire, commending him for regular counsels to governments, institutions and families.

The statement said Buhari joins the Council of Obas and Chiefs in Oyo State, Traditional Council, family and friends of the Alaafin of Oyo, who is heir to the historic Oyo Empire, in celebrating the landmark age.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant the royal father longer life, good health and more wisdom to sustain the legacies of his fathers.