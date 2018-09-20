President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received the newly appointed Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi at the Presidential Villa.

The Personal Assistant to New Media, Bashir Ahmad, posted on his Twitter handle Thursday evening the picture of what is believed to be the first meeting between the two men after Bichi was named the new DSS boss on September 13.

“President @MBuhari today at the State House met the newly appointed Director General of the DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi,” a caption of one of the pictures showing Buhari having a handshake with Bichi read.

President Buhari on September 13 named Bichi as the new Director-General of the Department of State Services.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Bichi replaced Matthew Seiyefa, who was appointed by then Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, as Acting Director-General of DSS following the sacking of Lawal Daura by Osinbajo on August 7.

Daura was sacked following the invasion of the National Assembly by the DSS operatives on August 7.

Seiyefa, who is due for retirement in July 2019, hails from Bayelsa State.

Buhari’s loyalists were believed not to be comfortable with him, having hailed from a state where the President is not very popular.

Garba had in his statement described the new DG of DSS as a core operative of the secret service.

The statement read in part, “President Buhari has approved with effect from the 14th of September, the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi (fwc), as new Director-General of the Department of State Service.

“The appointee is a core secret service operative.”