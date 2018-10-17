



President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness at the sheer desperation of some Nigerian youths who dare both the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea in search of greener pastures.

He lamented that the situation was hurting the pride of the country, a development that would propel his administration to do everything possible to make the country live-able again.

The president had, during the visit of the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, recently, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also wondered why Nigerians, in spite of resources at our disposal, embarked on the illegal exodus to Europe at grave risk.

The president bared his mind while playing host to the outgoing High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency, Peingeondjabi Shipoh, at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Addressing his guest, Buhari noted that there were vast opportunities for Nigeria and Namibia to cooperate in areas like agriculture and trade.

He recalled the sacrifices made for the freedom of Namibia, particularly by the administrations of Generals Murtala Muhammed and Olusegun Obasanjo.

The outgoing High Commissioner, who spent four years and eleven months in Nigeria, said the country had become second home for himself and his family.

“I enjoyed great support in carrying out my duties. I return home with absolute satisfaction that our two countries are more than ready for intra-African trade and exchange of state visits by the leaders. Our two countries have a lot in common, and Africa can only be developed by Africans themselves,” he said.

Shipoh wished Nigeria a successful general election in 2019.