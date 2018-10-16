



President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerian youths that his administration will make the country more attractive to discourage the desperation that makes them dare both the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea, all in a bid to take up menial jobs in Europe.

The President, who described the dangerous migrations by the youths as hurting the pride of the country, made the comment on Tuesday at State House, Abuja, during a farewell audience with the outgoing High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia, Mr Peingeondjabi Shipoh.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, Buhari mentioned that there were vast opportunities for Nigeria and Namibia to cooperate, notably in areas like agriculture and trade.

The President recalled the sacrifices made for the freedom of Namibia, particularly by the administrations of Generals Murtala Muhammed and Olusegun Obasanjo.

Buhari decried the illegal migration to Europe by African youths, despite the continent’s potentials, at grave risk to their lives, pledging that: “We will do our best to make our country liveable again.”

Shipoh, who spent four years and 11 months in Nigeria, said the country had become a second home for himself and his family.

“I enjoyed great support in carrying out my duties. I return home with absolute satisfaction that our two countries are more than ready for intra-African trade and exchange of state visits by the leaders. Our two countries have a lot in common, and Africa can only be developed by Africans themselves,” the outgoing ambassador said.

He wished Nigeria a successful general election in 2019.