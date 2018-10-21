President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of condolence to the family of Idris Kutigi, the former Chief Justice of Nigeria who died on Saturday in London.

Buhari’s message was revealed in a State House Press Statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

“President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the Kutigi family on the passing of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), the Honourable Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, GCON.

“President Buhari also commiserates with members of the judiciary and legal profession, the government and people of Niger State on the death of the eminent jurist, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1992 and named as Chief Justice in 2007.

“The President joins them in mourning the elder statesman who will be long remembered and honoured for his visionary roles and contributions in the advances our country has made towards building a strong, independent and impartial judiciary, which is sine qua non for democracy to thrive.

“Throughout his career in the apex court, President Buhari believes that the former CJN’s bold and articulate judicial decisions, advocacies on access to justice for all and protection of judicial independence are extant signposts for the advancement of the noble profession in the country and beyond.

“The president urges all who mourn the late jurist to honour his memory by working for a better and just society, in addition to upholding the virtues associated with him during his lifetime of long and dedicated service to the nation.

“The president prays almighty God to comfort Kutigi’s family, friends and associates and grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed,” Adesina said.