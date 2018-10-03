



President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday mourned the Spiritual Leader of St. Joseph’s Chosen Church of God International, Apostle Hayford Alile.

Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, commiserated with family, friends and close associates of the deceased who was the pioneer Director-General of the Nigeria Stock Exchange and served variously on the board of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other blue-chip companies.

He said, “The President affirms that the late Spiritual Leader served the country extensively, especially in the structuring of the economic landscape of both the private and public sector, and consistently advocated a synergy for national development.

“President Buhari believes the rich educational pedigree of Apostle Alile and his strong spiritual background were used for the benefit of the country, commending his sense of patriotism and national outlook in promoting peace, unity and setting up The Hayford Alile Foundation to cater for the poor.

“The President prays that the almighty God will grant the Spiritual Leader eternal rest, and comfort his family.”