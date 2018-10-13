



President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday dispatched three ministers to Dapchi town to meet with Mrs. Rebecca Sharibu, mother of Leah Sharibu.

Leah, who was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents, was a student of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi.

The ministers include; Information, Lai Mohammed, Foreign Affairs, Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim and Women Affairs, Aisha Abubakar.

Mohammed, who led the delegation, told Mrs. Sharibu that the federal government and the security agencies are strategising on how to get her back and united with her family members.

“A lot of steps are being taken by the government, it’s not something that can be subject of public discussion, the government is doing its best to ensure that Leah Sharibu is released unhurt and returns safely to her family.

Responding, Mrs Rebecca Sharibu thanked the federal government delegation for the visit and concern “on behalf of the family, I want to say thank you for your efforts, I also thank Nigerians both Moslems and Christians for their continued prayers for the release of my daughter, I also thank Mr. President.

“I don’t eat food, I don’t sleep because of worry I want you to extend my feelings to the President,” she broke into tears.

Also, religious leaders under the aegis of Interfaith Initiative for Peace (IIP) on Friday in Abuja appealed to the abductors of Leah Sharibu to release the girl and abandon their threat of executing her.

The leaders made the appeal on the sideline of a Peace conference organised by IIP towards the 2019 general elections.

IIP is jointly founded by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sa’ad Abubakar and the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan.