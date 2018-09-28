President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the importance of using dialogue to resolve disagreements rather than resorting to confrontation.

Speaking in his capacity as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Thursday in New York, after receiving briefing from the President of ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Brou, he commended the work being done by ECOWAS Commission, noting that “it is always better to talk and resolve issues, rather than be confrontational.”

He added: “If you represent a people, you won’t like to see them suffering.”

The President was brought up to speed with developments in Guinea Bissau, which should hold elections soon; Togo, where constitutional reforms are in place, and which would hold parliamentary elections on December 20; as well as Mali, where the situation is still fragile, despite concluding presidential polls recently.

He pledged that Nigeria would always live up to its financial commitments to the sub-regional body, “since we don’t want to be big for nothing. We will always look for the money.”

President Buhari approved that Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, joined the President of ECOWAS Commission on a special mission to deepen the peace process in Mali.

The president also received Mr Toni Iwobi, of Nigerian origin and domiciled in Italy for 41 years, who is the first Blackman ever to be elected senator.

He met the senator on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, Thursday, along with a high-powered team from the Italian Senate.

Buhari told him: “My congratulations to you, and to Italy more.”

Buhari told Iwobi, who was elected in March this year, on platform of the far-right League Party. “It shows the advanced respect of Italians for human beings, in spite of colour. It’s very impressive.”

The team from Italy discussed issues like illegal migration and how it can be curbed through investments in Africa, recharge of the Lake Chad via inter-basin water transfer, among others.

“Africa doesn’t need charity, but collaboration to develop,” Senator Iwobi declared.

Responding, President Buhari noted that what causes irregular migration from developing to developed countries include lack of security, education, health care, among others, stressing: “Climate change has had negative impact on a big country like Nigeria. That is why our youths often defy the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea, to try and get to Europe. It is a problem that needs to be solved.”

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), the Italian Senate delegation plans to visit Nigeria soon.