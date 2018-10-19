



President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa on Thursday, while hosting members of Kannywood, said he holds former President Goodluck Jonathan in high esteem for peacefully accepting defeat in 2015 presidential election.

“I’ll continue to hold former President Jonathan in high esteem as a result of that singular act” he said

President Buhari won the 2015 presidential election under his current party All Progressives Congress (APC) leading Jonathan with the margin of 2,571,759 votes. Jonathan conceded defeat and congratulated Buhari, March 31.

Buhari commended Jonathan, who was in power for about 10 years as the deputy governor of Bayelsa, governor of Bayelsa, vice-president and president for voluntarily accepting defeat and surrendering to him in the 2015 presidential election.

The President assured that the activities of the Boko Haram would soon become a history. He said it’s totally wrong for any believer in God to kill innocent people either in the Mosque, Church or the marketplace.

“You can’t be shouting Allahu Akbar (Allah is Great), Allahu Akbar, and killing innocent citizens and destroying property all in the name of God.” He said.

The president came into power with the promise of tackling insurgency that has ravaged the Northern part of the country. Though the government has recorded gains in the war against terrorism, Boko Haram still operates in the area. The terrorist group is responsible for the deaths of over 20,000 people and the displacement of millions.

Buhari is set to run for a second term in the forthcoming elections in 2019 under the ruling All Progressives Congress. The President could face a huge challenge as he is set to run against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).