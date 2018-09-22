President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday commiserated with President John Magufuli and the people of Tanzania over the tragic ferry disaster in the south of Lake Victoria, which has so far claimed 131 lives.

President Buhari assured his Tanzanian counterpart and the people of the country of the sympathy of all Nigerians as they mourn those who died on the MV Nyerere, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement.

According to the Nigerian leader, the prayers and thoughts of all Nigerians are with the families and friends of the bereaved even as rescue efforts by emergency services continue.

The President prayed that God will comfort all those who lost relatives and friends in the accident and grant eternal rest to the departed souls.