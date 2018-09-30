President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with leadership and members of National Assembly over the passing of Hon. Funke Adedoyin.

Adedoyin, until her death was a member of the House of Representatives, representing Irepodun Isin/ Ekiti /Oke Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara.

Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, commiserated with the government and people of Kwara, her family and friends over the sad incident.

He said that her demise had deprived the nation of the wisdom and maturity she had always brought into service.

The president believed that as a former member of the Federal Executive Council and legislator, Adedoyin’s sacrifice and contributions to national development would be remembered by posterity.

He added that her unreserved commitment for more representation of women in government and education of children would not be forgotten so easily.

Buhari prayed that God to receive her soul and comfort all her loved ones.