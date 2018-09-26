President Muhammadu Buhari has called on world leaders to collaborate and fight tuberculosis.

The President advocated the need for a global synergy that will connect national responses and require new drugs for the disease.

President Buhari made the call On Wednesday when he spoke at a high-level meeting on the Fight Against Tuberculosis, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Theme of the meeting is “United To End Tuberculosis: An Urgent Global Epidemic”

Other leaders who attended include Presidents of Kenya, Zimbabwe, Namibia and the Central African Republic.