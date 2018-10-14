



The war against corruption received a boost on Saturday as President Muhammadu Buhari ordered Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, to begin full implementation of Executive Order 6.

By this, persons standing trial on allegations of corruption would leave the country until such cases were fully concluded.

Buhari’s directive contained in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, his media aide in Abuja, followed the judicial affirmation of the constitutionality and legality of the Executive Order 6 (EO6) by the judiciary.

With the Order 6, assets also belonging to persons standing trials would be fully confiscated without breaching the law.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari has mandated the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice to implement the Order in full force.

“To this end, a number of enforcement procedures are currently in place by which the Nigeria Immigration Service and other security agencies have placed no fewer than 50 high profile persons directly affected by EO6 on watch-list and restricted them from leaving the county pending the determination of their cases.

“Also, the financial transactions of these persons of interest are being monitored by the relevant agencies to ensure that the assets are not dissipated and such persons do not interfere with, nor howsoever corrupt the investigation and litigation processes.

“It is instructive to note that EO6 was specifically directed to relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure that all assets within a minimum value of N50 million or equivalent, subject to investigation or litigation are protected from dissipation by employing all available lawful means, pending the final determination of any corruption-related matter.

“The Buhari administration reassures all well-meaning and patriotic Nigerians of its commitment to the fight against corruption, in accordance with the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the general principles of the Rule of Law.

“Accordingly, this administration will uphold the rule of law in all its actions and the right of citizens would be protected as guaranteed by the Constitution.

“We, therefore, enjoin all Nigerians to cooperate with the law enforcement authorities towards ensuring a successful implementation of the Executive Order 6 which is a paradigm-changing policy of the Federal Government in the fight against corruption.”

It would be recalled that several persons standing trial on the grounds of corruption usually seek bail and permission to travel out of the country to for medical care.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) have rejected the ban, describing it as a full-blown fascism.

The PDP said that the draconian step is clearly targeted at members of the opposition parties, perceived political enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari, well-meaning Nigerians, including members of the business community, religious leaders, former political leaders and traditional rulers, who are perceived to be averse to President Buhari’s re-election bid.

PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan noted that this “decree” is a direct clampdown on “our democratic order and an overthrow of rights of our citizenry as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“We hope this is not a ploy to harm certain eminent Nigerians on the claims of resisting travel restrictions.

“The whole world can now see how fascism is fast taking over our democracy and judicial system and how the Buhari administration, by fiat, has directly ordered that citizens be secretly trailed, their movements and financial transactions restricted by government agencies, without recourse to due process of the law,” the party said.

CUPP, in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere added that the action seek to bury constitutional governance in the country and enthrone full-blown dictatorship.