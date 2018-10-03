



President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to attend the passing out of the Regular Course participants of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) on Saturday in Kaduna, the institution said in a statement.

The statement was issued by spokesman of the institution, Major Abubakar Abdullahi on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said that the event would affect vehicular movement around the institution and advised motorists to use alternative routes.

“Consequently, Kawo-Mando-Airport road in Kaduna will be busy from 5 am-5 pm., road users who do not have anything to do around the area are advised to use alternative routes to avoid unnecessary bottleneck.

“The alternative routes are; Airport-Rigachukun and Mando-Rigasa Railway station-Rigasa-Nnamdi Azikwe road,” Abdullahi said.

365 cadets of the NDA regular course, two of them from Republics of Togo and Benin, would pass out during the event.

The NDA would also offer honourary doctorate degrees to prominent businessman Mohammed Indimi, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank, and Lt.- Gen. CI Obiako, a former Military Adviser at the United Nations.

A total of 131 graduating cadets will be commissioned into the Nigerian Army and the rest into the Navy and Air Force.

The premier military academy has so far trained over 20,000 officers since inception, with a small fraction from Benin Republic, Gambia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Togo and other countries.