The dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, says he accepts his removal as the will of Allah (God).

He said this in a video recorded shortly before he was taken away from the palace on Monday.

In the video, which was obtained on Tuesday by newsmen, Sanusi says his removal was best for him, according to God’s plan.

The former Governor of Central Bank said there was no reason to be sad over his removal.

Instead, he urged people to be appreciative and believe in God’s decision.

In the video recorded in Hausa Language, Sanusi did not state his next line of action.

He said, “With almost six years on this throne and (in charge of) our heritage. Today (Monday), the Almighty Allah, who gave me the leadership, has destined to take it back.

“As I always say, leadership has predetermined tenure, the days Allah destined are numbered. When the days come to an end one must leave.

“We have accepted whatever Allah decides. We have agreed. We appreciate (God). We are happy and we know it is what is best for us.”





He subsequently appealed to those displeased by the decision to support the new Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

“We enjoin everyone to remain peaceful. We have directed our family, our children and those that support us that whoever gets it and is endorsed by the people they should pay allegiance to him.

“They should follow him (the new emir). They should guard his honour and dignity because that is also the honour and dignity of this palace,” he added.

Using his grandfather’s sobriquet, Sanusi expressed pride in his leadership style during his reign as the Emir.

“It is a thing of pride that made us rule and end in the same fashion as Halifa,” he added.

He thanked Kano people and titleholders, palace officials and friends for their support during his reign.

Newsmen report that Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday, dethroned the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, after the traditional ruler’s five years on the throne.