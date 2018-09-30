President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the resignation of Aisha Alhassan, minister of women affairs.

Alhassan tendered her resignation on Saturday following her disqualification from the governorship race of Taraba state by the national working committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She had said she was not fit to be a minister if the party did not consider her to aspire to its governorship ticket.

It was gathered that the president has directed Aisha Abubakar, minister of state for trade and investment, to take over Alhassan’s former ministry.