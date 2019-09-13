<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, yesterday said he became Governor prepared for challenges, which included criticism of his administration’s policies but said he was happy that some of his achievements have become reference points for all Nigerlites, including those who never saw anything good in what he did.

Babangida Aliyu said this at the graduation of people who were trained in vocational skills and presentation of trophy to the best graduating student of NYEDI Bakers’ Competition, which took place in Minna yesterday.

“I became Governor of Niger State fully prepared that not everybody will like some of the decisions we were to take then. I was a member House of Representatives in 1983, after that I went back to school. As a career civil servant, I retired as Permanent Secretary before I contested for governorship,” he said.

Before venturing into politics, Aliyu said after reaching the peak of his career, he understood what leadership and service is all about, hence he was able to manage his critics, including those that insulted him but now see his decisions then as the best for the good of Niger State today.

“Abuses or criticisms of any sort over perceived wrongs done to the people by opponents are part of prices you pay as leaders and those in position of authority, adding that, “You can’t take certain critical decisions and expect people not to complain, expect them to like or praise you.”