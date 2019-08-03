<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The MTN Foundation “What Can We Do Together’’ initiative, has donated clinical equipment to Dutse-Makaranta Primary Health Center in Bwari Area Council, Federal Capital Territory.

Newsmen report, Mr Andy Esun, the Foundation’s representative delivered the equipment to the health centre on Friday.

Esun said the clinic benefitted from the third phase of the initiative which was first launched in 2015 during the MTN Foundation’s 10th year anniversary.

He explained that the initiative aimed at complementing the efforts of the government in empowering the grassroots with basic social amenities.

Esun added that the project was part of the foundation’s commitment to improving the quality of lives in communities across the country.

He disclosed that the foundation will deliver 200 projects in 200 communities across 200 local government areas in the country.

On how to access the largess, he said members of the public are to nominate communities within the country to benefit from the humanitarian initiative by registering with the foundation via texting the code, *123*14# on mtn network.

“You can change your community for good with your phone. Simply dial *123*14# or visit `http://foundation.mtnonline .com/dotogether’’

Esun encouraged subscribers to always take advantage of subsequent promotions by the telecom industry.

He enjoined subscribers not to rush at deleting text messages from the network without reading them, as there is always room for such opportunities.

Esun, commended Mrs Grace Stephen, for nominating the Bwari beneficiary clinic.

NAN reports that Stephen is the head of the clinic.

Chairman of the council, Mr John Gabaya appreciated the gesture by the foundation and commended the Head of the centre for nominating the clinic.

Gabaya, who was represented by Mr Mathew Salihu, the Supervisory Councillor for Health in the council received the donation.

He described the act of charity worthy of emulation and prayed to God to expand the business of the donor to be able to make more impact in the society.

Newsmen report that the items donated include; one hospital bed, mattress and pillows, urinary bed screen, manual and collapsible stretchers, stethoscope and two delivery beds.

Others are weight and height scale, Fetal Doppler, manual suction machine, BP monitor and sterilizing set.